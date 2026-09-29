India finally broke their athletics gold drought at the 2026 Asian Games on Tuesday as the women’s 4x400m relay team delivered a tactical masterclass to finish atop the podium at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.
The quartet of Kiran Pahal, Machettira Raju Poovamma, Prachi Choudhary and anchor Vithya Ramraj clocked 3:29.69 to take gold, holding off Bahrain by 0.52 seconds. China finished third in 3:31.02.
ALSO READ: Gulveer Singh creates history, completes hattrick of medals at Asian Games 2026 in Japan
First Leg (Kiran Pahal): India faced an early test off the blocks. Starting cautiously in lane four, Kiran found herself boxed into third place through the stagger, handing over the baton just adrift of the leading pack.
Second Leg (M.R. Poovamma): Drawing on over a decade of international experience, veteran Poovamma executed a decisive back-straight surge. She chased down the early pace-setters on the bend and surged ahead at the break line, vaulting India into the lead.
Third Leg (Prachi Choudhary): Prachi ran a composed, rhythm-driven lap, defending the inside lane against aggressive overtakes and preserving India’s slender margin as she made the exchange.
Anchor Leg (Vithya Ramraj vs Salwa Eid Naser): The race climaxed in a heart-stopping home straight. Bahrain’s world-class anchor Salwa Eid Naser made up massive ground around the final bend, closing rapidly on India’s lead.
However, Vithya held her form under relentless pressure, finding an extra gear over the final 50 meters to break the tape and send the Indian dugout into jubilation.
ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026: Neeru Dhanda scripts history, wins India’s first individual gold in women’s trap
The triumph marks a major turnaround for the Indian track and field contingent in Aichi-Nagoya, breaking the duck for India's first athletics gold of these Games.
For Vithya Ramraj, the victory added a crowning jewel to an already historic week in Japan, securing her third medal of the Games just a day after she reset P.T. Usha’s long-standing 400m hurdles mark.
For M.R. Poovamma, the gold reaffirmed her status as an enduring pillar of Indian relay running across multiple Asian Games cycles.
The women's 4x400m relay has long been considered Indian athletics' signature flagship event - having yielded five consecutive Asian Games titles between 2002 and 2018. Tonight’s gritty performance in Nagoya proved that the baton remains firmly in world-class hands.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.