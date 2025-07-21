India to Host 2025 FIDE Chess World Cup From October 30 To November 27; Host City Yet To Be Announced

India is set to host the prestigious FIDE Chess World Cup 2025, marking a historic return of the global event to Indian soil after more than two decades. The tournament will be held from October 30 to November 27, with the host city yet to be officially announced.

206 Players to Battle in Knockout Format

The tournament will feature 206 of the world’s best players, all vying for the coveted title and qualification spots for the 2026 FIDE Candidates Tournament the gateway to the World Chess Championship. This format has been in place since 2021, where each round is a single-elimination knockout.

Each round will span three days, comprising two classical games on the first two days and, if necessary, tie-breaks on the third day. The top 50 seeds receive first-round byes, while players ranked 51 to 206 will compete in round one, following a format of top-half vs reversed lower-half matchups.

Three Candidates Spots Up for Grabs

FIDE confirmed that the top three finishers of the 2025 World Cup will earn direct qualification for the 2026 Candidates Tournament, which ultimately decides the next challenger for the World Chess Championship crown.

Top Indian Stars and Magnus Carlsen in Action

The upcoming World Cup will see the participation of several top Indian chess stars, including:

D Gukesh, the reigning world champion,

R Praggnanandhaa, the 2023 World Cup runner-up, and

Arjun Erigaisi, currently ranked world number five.

Magnus Carlsen, the world number one and 2023 World Cup winner, has also qualified for this edition, ensuring a stellar lineup for fans to look forward to.

India’s Growing Footprint in International Chess

India last hosted the FIDE World Cup in 2002 in Hyderabad, where chess legend Viswanathan Anand won the title. Since then, the country has emerged as a global hub for major chess events. In recent years, India has successfully organized:

The 2022 Chess Olympiad,

Tata Steel Chess India,

The 2024 World Junior U20 Championships, and

The 5th leg of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix.

FIDE Hails India’s Passion for Chess

In the official announcement, FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky expressed excitement over India hosting the event:

“We are thrilled to bring the FIDE World Cup 2025 to India, a country with a deep-rooted passion and support for chess. Indian chess fans’ enthusiasm has always been remarkable, and we anticipate great interest in the event among local chess lovers, both on-site and online.”

This edition of the FIDE World Cup promises to be a landmark event, not just for Indian chess, but for global fans who can expect high-stakes battles between the finest minds in the game.