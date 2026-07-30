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India to play Brazil in historic football friendly in Kolkata on October 3

This is the first time the senior national team of Brazil will play in India, though many football stars from that country, including the legendary Pele, have played in India.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 10:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 10:48 PM IST
India to play Brazil in historic football friendly in Kolkata on October 3
Image Credit: AIFF/CBF

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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