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India Tour of New Zealand 2026: Gautam Gambhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi arrive in Christchurch

India’s first batch, including head coach Gautam Gambhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has arrived in Christchurch for the New Zealand tour. The six-week assignment features five T20Is, five ODIs and two Test matches, beginning on October 22.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 12:08 PM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
India Tour of New Zealand 2026: Gautam Gambhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi arrive in Christchurch
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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