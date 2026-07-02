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India Tour of Sri Lanka 2026: Two-test series schedule announced for WTC 2025-27

India will tour Sri Lanka in August 2026 for a crucial two-Test series in Galle and Colombo as part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. The series, India's first Test assignment in Sri Lanka since 2017, could prove pivotal for both teams as they look to  improve their standings in the WTC points table.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 06:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
India Tour of Sri Lanka 2026: Two-test series schedule announced for WTC 2025-27
Image Credit: IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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