/India vs England Hockey World Cup 2026 live streaming: When and where to watch online and on TV

The Indian men’s hockey team will look to build on its winning start to the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 when it takes on England in its second Pool D encounter at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands on Monday.
After opening their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales, India will face an England side that also began its World Cup journey on a strong note, defeating Pakistan 4-1 on the opening day.
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India's win over Wales saw the team make the most of its penalty-corner opportunities, with all three goals coming from set pieces.
Captain Harmanpreet Singh led from the front with a brace, after India opened their account through Sanjay on a penalty corner to secure three valuable points. Despite the comfortable scoreline, the team will be keen to improve its conversion from open play after creating several opportunities but being unable to find the net through a field goal.
The clash against England promises to be a closely fought contest given the recent history between the two sides. One of the most memorable encounters came at the Paris Olympics, where India overcame a major setback to defeat England in the quarterfinal. Amit Rohidas was shown a red card in the 17th minute, leaving India with 10 players for the majority of the contest.
The Indian side displayed tremendous resilience to hold its own against England and eventually finished the tournament with a bronze medal.
The rivalry has continued to produce closely-contested encounters, with the two teams also facing each other twice during the recent FIH Pro League in London. On both occasions, neither side was able to settle the contest in regulation time, with the matches proceeding to shootouts. India and England shared the spoils, with each side securing one victory.
The head-to-head statistics over the recent years are only marginally in India’s favour at 10 wins against England’s 9, with five matches ending in a draw.
Another win for either team will strengthen its position in Pool D as the top two finishers from each of the four pools in the first stage of the tournament will progress to the next stage still in race for the semifinals, while the bottom two will be left to play classification games.
For India, the focus will be on maintaining the defensive solidity and penalty-corner efficiency that helped them overcome Wales, while adding greater sharpness in front of goal. But against an England side capable of matching India’s intensity and exploiting even small openings, India will need to be composed in possession and clinical inside the circle.
Here’s all you need to know about the live streaming and telecast details for today’s IND vs ENG match.
Match: India vs England, Pool D, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026
Date/Time: Monday, August 17, 2026 - 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands
TV coverage: Live telecast on Star Sports Select 2 (SD+HD), Star Sports Khel, and DD Sports (DD Free Dish) for the free-to-air option.
Live streaming: JioHotstar are streaming all World Cup matches live, with India’s games available in both English and Hindi commentary via Star Sports feeds.
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