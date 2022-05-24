Indian men's hockey team will look to better their performance in the Asia Cup 2022 against Japan on Tuesday. Men in Blue played out a 1-1 draw against arch-rivals Pakistan. Japan, on the other hand, will be high on confidence after their big win against hosts Indonesia in the opening match of the tournament on Monday. Japan thrashed Indonesia by 9-0.

Match Details

India vs Japan, Asia Cup Hockey 2022, Pool A

May 24 (Tuesday), 2022

5:00 PM IST/ 18:30 PM (Local)

Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, Gelora, Central Jakarta, Indonesia.

When will India vs Japan in Asia Cup 2022 take place?

May 24 (Tuesday), 2022

Where will India vs Japan in Asia Cup 2022 take place?

Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, Gelora, Central Jakarta, Indonesia.

What time is the India vs Japan LIVE match?

5 PM IST

Where Asia Cup Hockey LIVE Broadcast will be shown?

Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 SD+HD. Live Streaming of India vs Pakistan Hockey will be available on Disney+ Hotstar

What is Asia Cup Men’s Hockey 2022 new format?

In the preliminary round, four teams in each pool will play each other once, then the top two teams progress to Super 4s. In Super 4s, four teams will play each other once. The top teams will then play the final. The top three teams will qualify for the Men’s FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 in India.

India's titles in Asia Cup

2003

2007

2017

India Squad

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Birendra Lakra (c), Manjeet, Dipsan Tirkey

Midfielders: Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh

Forwards: Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil (vc), Uttam Singh, S. Karthi;

Replacements: Maninder Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Standbys: Pawan, Pardeep Singh, Ankit Pal, Angad Bir Singh.

Head Coach: Sardar Singh