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NewsOther SportsIndia vs Pakistan Confirmed! Arch-rivals announced in same group, Blockbuster clash loading - Details
INDIA VS PAKISTAN 2026

India vs Pakistan Confirmed! Arch-rivals announced in same group, Blockbuster clash loading - Details

India’s men’s team finds itself in a challenging Pool D alongside Pakistan, England, and Wales.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 06:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • India’s men qualified through strong continental performances, while the women’s team continues to build on its improving form in international competitions.
  • For India, the spotlight will firmly be on delivering strong performances especially in the high-voltage clash against Pakistan.
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India vs Pakistan Confirmed! Arch-rivals announced in same group, Blockbuster clash loading - DetailsCredits - (twitter)

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has officially announced the groupings for the 2026 Hockey World Cup, confirming a highly anticipated showdown between India and Pakistan. The tournament will be co-hosted by Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30, 2026. The draw took place at Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam.

Pool D Placement Puts Spotlight on Subcontinental Rivalry

Both the Indian men’s and women’s teams have been placed in Pool D, meaning they will play their group-stage matches in the Netherlands leg of the tournament.

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This alignment sets the stage for one of hockey’s most historic rivalries to take center stage once again.

Men’s Tournament: India Faces Tough Group with Pakistan and England

India’s men’s team finds itself in a challenging Pool D alongside Pakistan, England, and Wales.

Historic Rivalry: India vs Pakistan

While India has enjoyed recent success, Pakistan still leads the overall head-to-head record with 82 wins compared to India’s 67, with 32 draws.

However, India holds a slight edge in World Cup meetings, having won three of their five encounters on hockey’s biggest stage.

Women’s Tournament: India Drawn Against Strong Global Contenders

The Indian women’s team will also compete in Pool D, facing China, England, and South Africa.

With growing momentum in international competitions, the team will aim to secure a place in the knockout rounds against tough opposition.

Star-Studded Draw Ceremony in Amsterdam

The draw ceremony featured legendary names like Teun de Nooijer, Naomie van As, and Barbara Neelen.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram emphasized the importance of the tournament beyond sport.

He noted that such global events can promote unity and bring people together, especially during challenging times.

Defending Champions and Key Groups to Watch

The defending men’s champions, Germany, will begin their campaign in Pool B against Belgium, France, and Malaysia.

On the women’s side, the Netherlands enter as defending champions and remain strong favorites on home soil.

Full FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Pools
Men’s Division

Pool A (Netherlands)
Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan

Pool B (Belgium)
Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia

Pool C (Belgium)
Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa

Pool D (Netherlands)
India, Pakistan, England, Wales

Women’s Division

Pool A (Netherlands)
Netherlands, Australia, Chile, Japan

Pool B (Belgium)
Argentina, Germany, USA, Scotland

Pool C (Belgium)
Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland

Pool D (Netherlands)
India, China, England, South Africa

Tournament Structure and Global Significance
Dual Hosting Strategy

Matches will be split across the Netherlands and Belgium to maximize fan engagement and create a vibrant European hockey atmosphere.

India’s Qualification Journey

India’s men qualified through strong continental performances, while the women’s team continues to build on its improving form in international competitions.

Road to 2026: High Stakes and Bigger Ambitions

With fierce rivalries, rising teams, and global attention, the 2026 Hockey World Cup promises to be one of the most competitive editions yet.

For India, the spotlight will firmly be on delivering strong performances—especially in the high-voltage clash against Pakistan.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

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