Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to renew their historic field hockey rivalry in a crucial Pool D encounter at the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026. With a spot in the second round pool stage on the line, this high-stakes clash serves as a virtual knockout for both sides.
ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan, Hockey World Cup 2026: Date, time, qualification scenario, squads, live streaming - All you need to know
Match Details & Schedule
Fixture: India vs Pakistan, Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 (Pool D)
Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2026
Time: 6:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time / CEST)
Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands
Pool D Standings & Recent Results
Under the updated tournament format, only the top two teams from each four-team pool advance to the second round pool stage (Pool E/F) to fight for the semi-finals, while the bottom two are relegated to classification playoffs.
Pool D Table (After Matchday 2)
Position Team Played Won
1 England (Q) 2 2
2 India 2 1
3 Wales 2 0
4 Pakistan 2 0
Matchday 1 (Aug 15): India defeated Wales 3-1; England defeated Pakistan 4-1.
Matchday 2 (Aug 17): Pakistan drew 3-3 with Wales; India lost 2-4 to England.
Qualification Scenarios For India
Win: Guarantees 2nd place with 6 points and direct qualification to the second round pool stage.
Draw: Moves India to 4 points, securing 2nd place regardless of the England vs Wales result (India holds the head-to-head advantage over Wales).
Loss: Knocks India down to 3rd or 4th place with 3 points, eliminating the Harmanpreet Singh-led squad from medal contention and pushing them into the 9th–16th classification bracket.
Qualification Scenarios For Pakistan
Must Win: A victory against India is non-negotiable. A win takes Pakistan to 4 points, moving them above India for a potential 2nd-place finish (subject to goal difference if Wales also pulls off an upset against England).
Draw or Loss: Eliminates Pakistan from the tournament's championship path with a maximum of 2 points.
Where to Watch Live (India)
Live TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network (Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD, Star Sports Khel).
Live Streaming: Available on the JioHotstar app and website.
Squads
India: Harmanpreet Singh (C), Mohith HS (GK), Suraj Karkera (GK), Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach, Rajinder Singh, Aditya Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek.
Pakistan: Ammad Butt (C), Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan (GK), Munib-ur-Rehman, Sufyan Khan, Aqeel Ahmed, Abdul Rehman, Hannan Shahid, Afraz, Rooman Khan, Ghazanfar Ali, Zikriya Hayat, Rana Waheed Ashraf, Moin Shakeel, Umar Bhutta, Arshad Liaquat, Murtaza Yaqoob, Ahmad Nadeem, Abu Mahmood.
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