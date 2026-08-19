/India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: How to watch, live streaming, match time, venue, and Squads

Arch rivals India and Pakistan are set to square off in a pivotal Pool D fixture at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup on Wednesday, with both squads fighting to keep their tournament aspirations alive. India opened their tournament run with a 3-1 victory against Wales, followed closely by a 4-2 defeat at the hands of England, leaving Harmanpreet Singh and his team-mates aiming for an essential bounce-back performance. Meanwhile, Pakistan dropped their opener 4-1 to England before battling Wales to a 3-3 draw.
Because only two teams progress from each group, this upcoming fixture carries massive implications. To secure passage into the next round, India needs at least a draw against Pakistan, provided England avoids a defeat against Wales. Conversely, anything less than a victory will eliminate Pakistan from the competition.
Timing And Venue For The World Cup Fixture
The high-stakes showdown between India and Pakistan will take place at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.
Proceedings are officially set to get underway at 3:00 pm local time (CEST), which corresponds to 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) on Wednesday, August 19.
Broadcast Details And Live Streaming Information
Fans across India can catch all the action through multiple television and digital platforms:
Television Channel: Star Sports Network (Star Select 2 SD+HD and Khel)
Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website
Free-To-Air Coverage: DD Sports via DD Free Dish
Both men's and women's tournament campaigns will receive comprehensive television coverage on the Star Sports network, alongside live free-to-air broadcasts on DD Sports.
Squad Lineups For The World Cup Clash
India Squad
Position Players
Goalkeepers Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera
Defenders Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach
Midfielders Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek
Pakistan Squad
Position Players
Goalkeepers Waqar, Ali Raza
Defenders Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Abdul Waheed Ashraf Rana, Arshad Liaquat
Midfielders Moeen Shakeel, Zakaria Hayat, Imad Shakeel Butt, Muhammad Hammaduddin Anjum
Forwards Abdul Hanan Shahid, Adeel Latif, Ahmed Nadeem, Ghazanfar Ali, Rehman Abdul, Afraz, Omar Mustafa, Abu Bakar Mahmood (c), Abdul Matan, Muhammad Imad
PR Sreejesh makes a bold claim
Former Indian Hockey Stalwart PR Sreejesh believes Pakistan will be a easy game for India
"Conceding goals in the last quarter or final minutes used to be a problem for us, but that is no longer the case. Now, we are the ones scoring late to win matches. Earlier, during the 35-minute halves, we used to make mistakes due to fitness or poor decision-making and let in goals. But since the four-quarter system came in, and even before that, we made big improvements in our fitness, strength, game awareness, and decision-making, and because of that, matches against Pakistan are not as tough as they used to be. In the past, India vs Pakistan games were tight, often ending 1-0 or 2-1. Pakistan still have potential, but their current team’s level is not the same as before," Sreejesh told JioStar.
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