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India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: How to watch, live streaming, match time, venue, and Squads

Catch all the action as arch-rivals India and Pakistan lock horns in a high-stakes Pool D clash at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup. Get the complete schedule, live streaming details, match time, and squad lineups.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 09:40 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 09:40 AM IST
India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: How to watch, live streaming, match time, venue, and Squads
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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