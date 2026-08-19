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'India vs Pakistan not as tough anymore': PR Sreejesh makes bold claim ahead of Hockey World Cup Clash

Former India hockey player PR Sreejesh believes matches against Pakistan no longer carry the same level of difficulty they once did, with the Indian team’s improved fitness, strength, game awareness and decision-making.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 07:15 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 07:15 AM IST
'India vs Pakistan not as tough anymore': PR Sreejesh makes bold claim ahead of Hockey World Cup Clash
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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