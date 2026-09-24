/India vs Panama football, FIFA 2026 friendly live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAN match live?

Three years after lifting the SAFF Championship at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, the Indian men's football team returns to familiar territory on Friday to begin a demanding run of international friendlies with a first-ever meeting against Panama.
Panama, the Central American side are the first of three teams from the 2026 FIFA World Cup that India will face, with Brazil and Uruguay to follow in Kolkata on October 3 and 6, respectively.
Panama may be the lowest-ranked of the three, but at 44th in the FIFA rankings, they remain 94 places above India and present an immediate test for Khalid Jamil’s side.
Notably, Panama will become the eighth CONCACAF nation to face India. The Blue Tigers’ previous 14 matches against teams from the confederation have produced two wins, two draws and 10 defeats.
India will be eager to arrest a four-match winless run. Following defeats against Jamaica and Zimbabwe at the Unity Cup in London, the Blue Tigers lost 1-3 to Tajikistan before playing a 1-1 draw in the second friendly. Their last victory, a 2-1 win against Hong Kong on March 31, came on the last matchday of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.
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When will the India vs Panama match be played?
India vs Panama international friendly match will be played on September 25 at 7.30 PM IST.
At which venue will the India vs Panama match be played?
India will play in international friendly match against Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where to watch the India vs Panama match?
You can livestream the India vs Panama international friendly match on the SonyLiv app and website. The match will be telecast on TV on the Sony Sports network.
Live streaming of the India vs Panama 2026 football match will be available to watch on Sony LIV app and website.
The IND vs PAN friendly will be telecast live on Sony Sports 2 TV channel in India. Live broadcast in Bengali language will be available on Sony Aath.
India vs Panama football squads 2026
Indian football team: Albino Gomes, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Som Kumar, Abhishek Singh Tekcham, Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bijoy Varghese, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Jay Gupta, Pramveer, Ricky Meetei Haobam, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Farukh Choudhary, Lalengmawia Ralte, Macarton Nickson, Mohammed Sanan, Ricky Shabong, Sahal Abdul Samad, Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Ryan Williams, Vikram Partap Singh.
Panama football team: Orlando Mosquera, Marcos De León, Eddie Roberts, César Blackman, Jorge Gutiérrez, Jair Model, Amir Murillo, Omar Valencia, Martín Krug, Andrés Andrade, José Córdoba, Jiovany Ramos, Joseph Jones, Eduardo Anderson, Carlos Harvey, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Cristian Martínez, José Luis Rodríguez, Victor Griffith, Daivis Murillo, Azarías Londoño, Rafael Mosquera, Giovany Herbert, José Fajardo, Josue Vergara, Mijahir Jiménez, Tomás Rodríguez.
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