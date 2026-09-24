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India vs Panama football, FIFA 2026 friendly live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAN match live?

The Indian men's football team will lock horns with Panama in an international friendly on Friday in Bengaluru. Here's how you can watch the IND vs PAN match: 
 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 11:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 11:37 PM IST
India vs Panama football, FIFA 2026 friendly live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAN match live?
Image Credit: AIFF/AI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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