/India vs Panama: Ryan Williams scores as blue tigers hold 2026 World cup qualifiers to 1-1 draw

India secured a hard-fough 1-1 draw against Panama in their FIFA international friendly at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, September 25. Ryan Williams opened the scoring for the Blue Tigers before Omar Valencia produced a spectacular second-half equaliser for the visitors.
The result gave Khalid Jamil's side a positive outing against a Panama team ranked significantly higher than India in the FIFA rankings and one that featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
India had to withstand Panama's attacking threat in the opening stages but gradually grew into the contest.
The Blue Tigers eventually found their reward before half-time when Williams broke through the Panama defence and kept his composure to finish the opportunity.
Akash Mishra's long ball set up the move, with Williams making the most of the space behind the Panama backline. The forward calmly slotted the ball beyond the goalkeeper to hand India a 1-0 advantage. The goal gave India something to protect heading into the second half.
Panama increased the pressure after the restart as they searched for a way back into the contest. Their efforts paid off in the 68th minute when Omar Valencia unleashed a powerful effort from outside the penalty area. The strike had enough pace and movement to beat Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and bring Panama level.
India did not retreat after conceding and continued to look for another opening. Manvir Singh had two opportunities to restore India's advantage, while Edmund Lalrindika also had a chance, but the Blue Tigers were unable to find the decisive touch in front of goal.
Panama finished with a marginally higher share of possession and attempts, but India managed to stay competitive and finished the game with a draw against their higher-ranked opponents.
India's demanding international schedule will continue in October with two major fixtures in Kolkata. The Blue Tigers are set to take on five-time FIFA World Cup winners Brazil on October 3 at the Salt Lake Stadium. They will then face Uruguay at the same venue on October 6.
The fixtures against Brazil and Uruguay will provide Jamil's team with further opportunities to compete against sides that were part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.