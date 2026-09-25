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India vs Panama: Ryan Williams scores as blue tigers hold 2026 World cup qualifiers to 1-1 draw

India held Panama to a 1-1 draw in a FIFA international friendly in Bengaluru, with Ryan Williams putting the Blue Tigers ahead before Omar Valencia equalised. Khalid Jamil's side produced a spirited display against the higher-ranked Central American team and continued its preparations for upcoming big tests.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 10:41 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 10:42 PM IST
India vs Panama: Ryan Williams scores as blue tigers hold 2026 World cup qualifiers to 1-1 draw
Image Credit: X/ Indian Football

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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India vs Panama: Ryan Williams scores as blue tigers hold 2026 World cup qualifiers to 1-1 draw
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