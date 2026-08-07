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India vs Sri Lanka Test series: Sri Lanka Cricket announces free entry for fans in Galle and Colombo

Sri Lanka Cricket has announced free entry for fans for the upcoming two-match Test series against India in Galle and Colombo, which begins on August 15. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle, with India aiming to improve their standing after finishing fifth in the table.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 05:54 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 05:54 PM IST
India vs Sri Lanka Test series: Sri Lanka Cricket announces free entry for fans in Galle and Colombo
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India vs Sri Lanka Test series: Sri Lanka Cricket announces free entry for fans in Galle and Colombo
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