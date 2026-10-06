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India vs Uruguay football 2026: Anirudh Thapa scores as Blue Tigers suffer 1-6 defeat in Kolkata

Anirudh Thapa scored the lone goal for India in the 22nd minute to level an early goal from the penalty spot by Darwin Nunez in the 12th minute. The visitors then scored five times, with Maxi Araujo scoring a brace of goals in the 28th and 59th minutes. Rodrigo Zalazar (53rd), JM Sanabria (71st), and Rodrigo Aguirre (86th minute) secured a comfortable victory.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 11:58 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 11:58 PM IST
India vs Uruguay football 2026: Anirudh Thapa scores as Blue Tigers suffer 1-6 defeat in Kolkata
Image Credit: AIFF/Indian football

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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India vs Uruguay football 2026: Anirudh Thapa scores as Blue Tigers suffer 1-6 defeat in Kolkata
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