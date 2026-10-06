/India vs Uruguay football 2026: Anirudh Thapa scores as Blue Tigers suffer 1-6 defeat in Kolkata

Uruguay took the lead from the penalty spot. Pramveer slid in on Federico Viñas as the forward chased the ball inside the area, and referee Rustam Lutfullin pointed to the spot. Núñez sent Gurpreet Singh Sandhu the wrong way in the 11th minute. The visitors almost added another five minutes later: Núñez gathered a long ball on the left and found Zalazar, whose lay-off set up Araújo for a first-time shot against the right post.