/India Vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Kohli’s 139 has set the tone, Can West Indies fight back?

India will return to action against the West Indies on Wednesday, September 30, with the second ODI of the three match series scheduled at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The match carries added significance after India opened the series with a dominant eight wicket victory in Thiruvananthapuram.
The contest is scheduled to begin at 2 PM IST, giving Indian cricket fans an afternoon fixture to follow. The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network, while viewers looking to watch the game online can access the live stream through the JioHotstar app and website.
India Take Momentum Into Guwahati
India head into the second ODI with a 1-0 advantage and will have the opportunity to wrap up the series with another victory. The opening game produced a strong response from the Indian batting unit after West Indies had initially appeared in control.
West Indies reached 135 without losing a wicket during their innings, with John Campbell scoring 62 and Justin Greaves making 101. Amir Jangoo added an unbeaten 58, helping the visitors eventually reach 295/7.
India's bowlers initially struggled to contain the West Indies opening partnership, but Kuldeep Yadav changed the course of the innings. The spinner finished with 4/40, helping India regain control before the chase.
The response from India's top order was emphatic. Shubman Gill scored 110, while Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 139. Their contributions helped India complete the chase with an eight wicket win and 50 balls remaining. Kohli's innings also took him beyond 15,000 ODI runs, making him only the second player after Sachin Tendulkar to reach the landmark.
When And Where Is The 2nd ODI?
The second ODI between India and West Indies will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on September 30, 2026.
Match: India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI
Date: September 30, 2026
Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
Start Time: 2 PM IST
TV: Star Sports Network
Online Streaming: JioHotstar app and website
The third and final ODI will take place in New Chandigarh on October 3, with the match also scheduled for a 2 PM start.
Full India And West Indies Squads
India's squad features Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Naman Dhir. BCCI's announcement confirms Gill as captain and Rahul as vice captain.
West Indies have named John Campbell, Shai Hope (captain and wicketkeeper), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Vitel Lawes and Keemo Paul.
With India holding a 1-0 lead, the Guwahati encounter gives the hosts a chance to secure the series, while West Indies will need a response to take the contest into a deciding third ODI.
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