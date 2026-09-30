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India Vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Kohli’s 139 has set the tone, Can West Indies fight back?

India will return to action against the West Indies on Wednesday, September 30, with the second ODI of the three match series scheduled at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 09:00 AM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 09:00 AM IST
India Vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Kohli’s 139 has set the tone, Can West Indies fight back?
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