/India vs Zimbabwe 2026 T20I Series: Full schedule, squads, live streaming, telecast and match timings

India will kick off their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe on July 23 at the Harare Sports Club, with Shreyas Iyer leading a young Indian side. The series presents another opportunity for several emerging players to impress as India begin a short white-ball tour following their recent overseas assignments.
The three-match series will be played entirely in Harare, with all games scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST.
India have made one change to their squad ahead of the series. Ravi Bishnoi has been drafted into the squad after Varun Chakravarthy was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Chakravarthy had also missed the final two T20Is of India's tour of England after sustaining the injury.
The selectors have also left out Sanju Samson from the Zimbabwe tour squad. The BCCI has not officially clarified whether the wicketkeeper-batter has been rested or omitted on selection grounds.
Apart from Samson, players including Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar are also not part of the squad.
The Indian squad features several young faces, with Prabhsimran Singh, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma and Harsh Dubey earning opportunities, while Mayank Yadav and Rinku Singh return to the T20I setup.
1st T20I- July 23, Harare Sports Club at 4:30 PM (IST)
2nd T20I- July 25, Harare Sports Club at 4:30 PM (IST)
3rd T20I- July 26, Harare Sports Club at 4:30 PM
Fans can watch the India vs Zimbabwe T20I series live on Zee's Unite8 Sports network.
The live streaming of all three matches will be available on the fancode app and website.
Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.
Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Clive Madande (WK), Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba.
The Zimbabwe tour gives India another chance to test a relatively inexperienced squad under Shreyas Iyer's leadership. With several senior players unavailable, the series is expected to provide valuable game time for youngsters looking to strengthen their place in India's T20I plans.
Zimbabwe, led by experienced all-rounder Sikandar Raza, will hope to make home conditions count as they take on a fresh-looking Indian side in Harare.
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