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India vs Zimbabwe 2026 T20I Series: Full schedule, squads, live streaming, telecast and match timings

India begin their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe on July 23 in Harare, with Shreyas Iyer leading a young side. Ravi Bishnoi replaces injured Varun Chakravarthy, while Sanju Samson and several senior players miss the tour.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 10:09 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 10:09 AM IST
India vs Zimbabwe 2026 T20I Series: Full schedule, squads, live streaming, telecast and match timings
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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