Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /India win first Asian Games 2026 medal! Elavenil Valarivan leads shooting silver

India win first Asian Games 2026 medal! Elavenil Valarivan leads shooting silver

India have secured the silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle team event at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod combining to deliver the country's first medal of the Games on Sunday. 

Published: Sep 20, 2026, 10:43 AM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 10:43 AM IST
India win first Asian Games 2026 medal! Elavenil Valarivan leads shooting silver
Image Credit: Credits - ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Rohit Sharma row, VVS Laxman clash: What really led to Ajit Agarkar exit?
2
3
4
5