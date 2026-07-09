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India win mixed 4x400m relay gold on Day 1 of Asian U23 Athletics Championships 2026

India made a strong start to the inaugural Asian U23 Athletics Championships 2026, winning gold in the mixed 4x400m relay on the opening day in Ordos, China. The Indian contingent also secured a silver and two bronze medals in the men's 5,000m, men's discus throw and women's 3,000m steeplechase.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 09:49 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 09:49 PM IST
India win mixed 4x400m relay gold on Day 1 of Asian U23 Athletics Championships 2026
Image Credit: IANS

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