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India win Sepaktakraw bronze at Asian Games 2026 after losing semifinal to Japan

India secured a bronze medal in men’s quadrant sepaktakraw at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games after a 0-2 semifinal loss to Japan. The medal marks only India’s third sepaktakraw medal at the Asian Games, following bronze in 2018 and a women’s team regu bronze in 2023.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 01:59 PM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 01:59 PM IST
India win Sepaktakraw bronze at Asian Games 2026 after losing semifinal to Japan
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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