/India wins 2nd Gold medal at Asian Games 2026 as Suruchi Singh, Kamaljeet create history in shooting

India then extended their advantage in the third series with 101.1 points, taking their tally to 303.5. South Korea managed 99 points to finish the stage on 300.2, while Iran had 295.0 and Indonesia 291.0.



Suruchi and Kamaljeet continued to hold the advantage in Stage 2. They scored 61.2 points in the first series to reach 364.7, increasing their lead over South Korea to 5.8 points. Indonesia were eliminated after finishing on 349.4.



The Indian pair further extended their lead to 8.4 points after the second series of Stage 2, with their tally reaching 424.9. South Korea stood at 416.5, while Iran took the bronze with 415.8.