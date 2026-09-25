Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /India wins 2nd Gold medal at Asian Games 2026 as Suruchi Singh, Kamaljeet create history in shooting

India wins 2nd Gold medal at Asian Games 2026 as Suruchi Singh, Kamaljeet create history in shooting

Indian mixed doubles shooters Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet clinched the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games, securing India's second gold medal of the competition.
 

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 09:25 AM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 09:25 AM IST
India wins 2nd Gold medal at Asian Games 2026 as Suruchi Singh, Kamaljeet create history in shooting
Image Credit: Credits - ANI

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Modern healthcare shift? Why thousands of overseas patients are heading to India for complex medical care
2
3
4
5