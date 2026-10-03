The Indian men’s hockey team put on a masterclass of tactical discipline, penalty corner efficiency, and relentless attacking flair to dismantle Malaysia 5-1 in the final and win gold-medal at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Saturday.
The emphatic victory not only handed India back-to-back Asian Games titles for the first time in history, but also secured their direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.
Captain Harmanpreet Singh struck twice as the defending champions sealed back-to-back continental golds for the first time, completing a historic hockey double a day after the women’s team ended a 44-year wait for the title.
Entering the final on the heels of a tense 4-3 semifinal triumph over arch-rivals Pakistan, Craig Fulton’s men left no margin for error against an unbeaten Malaysian side chasing their maiden Asiad gold.
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