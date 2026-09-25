Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /India women storm into Asian Games 2026 Hockey semifinals after 3-1 Win over Japan

India women storm into Asian Games 2026 Hockey semifinals after 3-1 Win over Japan

 India women's hockey team defeated hosts Japan 3-1 in their fourth Pool B match to book a place in the semifinals at the ongoing Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 12:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
India women storm into Asian Games 2026 Hockey semifinals after 3-1 Win over Japan
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India women storm into Asian Games 2026 Hockey semifinals after 3-1 Win over Japan
2
3
4
5