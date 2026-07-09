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India Women vs England Women one-off test: All you need to know about historic Lord's clash, squads, head-to-head and key players

India Women and England Women will make history when they face off in the first-ever women's Test at Lord's, beginning on July 10. Here's everything you need to know, including the squads, head-to-head record, match schedule and key players to watch.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 04:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 04:46 PM IST
India Women vs England Women one-off test: All you need to know about historic Lord's clash, squads, head-to-head and key players
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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