The India women vs England women one-off Test, beginning on July 10 at Lord's, is set to create history as the iconic venue hosts its first-ever women's Test match. The four-day contest marks another major milestone for women's cricket, with two of the game's strongest sides locking horns in London.
The match will be England's 103rd Women's Test and India's 43rd in the format. While Lord's has staged more than 150 men's Test matches over the years, it has never before hosted a women's Test, making this encounter one of the most significant in the history of the sport.
Lord's has long been regarded as the Home of Cricket, but the venue is only now welcoming its first women's Test. The landmark fixture comes at a time when women's red-ball cricket continues to receive greater attention, with strong fan interest reflected in impressive ticket sales ahead of the match.
The four-day contest also carries emotional significance for England, with veteran batter Tammy Beaumont set to play the final Test of her international career. Beaumont remains the only England woman to score a double century in Test cricket and will hope to end her red-ball journey on a memorable note.
The one-off Test will be played from July 10 to July 13 at Lord's Cricket Ground, London. Like all women's Tests in recent years, the match will be played over four days with a minimum of 100 overs scheduled each day.
India have enjoyed the upper hand in the longest format against England in recent years. The two teams have met 15 times in Women's Test cricket, with India winning three matches, England one, while 11 games ended in draws.
India also head into the contest with confidence after registering a dominant 347-run victory over England in Navi Mumbai during their previous Test meeting in December 2023.
India will once again rely on experienced names such as Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues as they aim to continue their impressive record against England.
The hosts, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt, boast an experienced squad featuring Heather Knight, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Lauren Bell, and Tammy Beaumont, who will be eager to bow out on a high in her farewell Test.
Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Sayali Satghare, Kranti Gaud, N Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma and Priya Punia.
Nat Sciver-Brunt (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Amy Jones (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Maia Bouchier, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Grace Potts, Issy Wong, Mady Villiers, Ellie Threlkeld and Tilly Corteen-Coleman.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.