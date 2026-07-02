Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Indian badminton set for major overhaul as BAI adopts new 3x15 scoring system ahead of BWF rollout

Indian badminton set for major overhaul as BAI adopts new 3x15 scoring system ahead of BWF rollout

The Badminton Association of India will introduce the new 3x15 scoring system across all domestic tournaments from July 2026, months before the BWF's global rollout in January 2027. The move aims to help Indian shuttlers adapt early to the revised format, with the new rules to be implemented across all age-group and national-level competitions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 06:55 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 06:55 PM IST
Indian badminton set for major overhaul as BAI adopts new 3x15 scoring system ahead of BWF rollout
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
FIFA World Cup 2026: Pape Gueye refuses to play for Senegal until current coach is replaced
FIFA World Cup 202621 min ago
2
Auto news21 min ago
3
govt aided private school in delhi39 min ago
4
India vs Sri Lanka52 min ago
5
BSE53 min ago