/Indian badminton set for major overhaul as BAI adopts new 3x15 scoring system ahead of BWF rollout

“In order to ensure uniformity in competition, facilitate better preparation, and enable players, coaches, technical officials, and all stakeholders to become fully accustomed to the new scoring format well before its proposed implementation by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) from January 2027 onwards, it has been decided to further extend the implementation of the 3x15 scoring system. This decision has been taken to ensure that players across all age groups develop familiarity and competitive adaptability to the revised scoring format, thereby ensuring a smooth transition when the system is adopted internationally,” he said.