/Indian boxing in focus: Olympians, Awardees raise governance concerns; seek transparency and reforms in Boxing Federation of India

“There is no unity in our association, and we need to address that. Coaches, administrators and everyone associated with the sport must come forward when something is wrong. If we want to work for the game, we must stand together,” he said.

The boxing fraternity stressed that the BFI President must unite stakeholders, build confidence and resolve differences through dialogue and collective decision-making. State associations, coaches, former champions and senior sports personalities must be treated as partners. The Federation must maintain transparent, democratic and professional administration under its constitution and applicable rules, with clear accountability for competitions, team selection, appointments, resource management and development programmes. Members’ concerns must receive impartial consideration, with corrective action wherever shortcomings are established.



The boxing fraternity further called for the No-Confidence Motion against Ajay Singh to be considered fairly at the Special General House Meeting scheduled for 28 October 2026 in New Delhi, in accordance with the applicable constitution and rules. All authorised members must be able to participate and express their views freely, without intimidation or undue pressure, through a proper democratic process.



Pramod highlighted the potential for Indian boxing to improve its international medal tally through meaningful reforms and collective support.



“We still have the potential to win many more medals. If we change the system and everyone supports the effort, we can create better opportunities for our boxers and help Indian boxing achieve greater success internationally,” he said.



The boxing fraternity appealed to the Prime Minister of India and the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports to take serious note of the concerns raised. It also urged the Ministry, the Indian Olympic Association and World Boxing to encourage an impartial examination, support transparent and constitutionally compliant governance, and facilitate appropriate corrective action wherever necessary.



The fraternity maintained that Indian boxing needs an inclusive approach, a clear development roadmap, regular competitions, fair selection, respected coaches and accountable leadership. It opposed favouritism, arbitrary practices and any action that undermines transparency, fairness or the legitimate interests of athletes and member associations.



The support extended to Pramod by Olympians, Arjuna Awardees, Dronacharya Awardees, eminent coaches, former international boxers and senior sports personalities reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Indian boxing. The boxing fraternity called for a system that listens to athletes, values the experience of coaches and sports administrators, and gives grassroots development the attention it deserves.