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Indian boxing in focus: Olympians, Awardees raise governance concerns; seek transparency and reforms in Boxing Federation of India

The Indian boxing fraternity called for a clear, measurable and time-bound development plan covering grassroots programmes, district and state competitions, national championships, talent identification, coaching, sports science and international preparation.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 25, 2026, 05:34 PM IST|Updated: Oct 25, 2026, 05:34 PM IST
Indian boxing in focus: Olympians, Awardees raise governance concerns; seek transparency and reforms in Boxing Federation of India
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Indian boxing in focus: Olympians, Awardees raise governance concerns; seek transparency and reforms in Boxing Federation of India
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