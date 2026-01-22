Indian Golf gets grassroots push as IGPL unveils nationwide growth programme with Leander Paes

The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), in collaboration with the Indian Golf Union (IGU), the Professional Golfers' Association of India (PGAI) and The Golf Foundation (TGF), has unveiled the ‘Golf Growth Initiative’, a landmark programme aimed at creating a strong grassroots pipeline for Indian golf. Launched at the Delhi Golf Club in the presence of tennis legend Leander Paes, the initiative signals a major shift in how the sport will be developed in the country. The programme seeks to take golf beyond elite clubs and academies, directly into schools, playgrounds, and underserved regions, ensuring that talent from across India is identified and nurtured early.

Legends to Mentor Young Talent

A key highlight of the initiative is the involvement of some of India’s most celebrated golfers as mentors. Senior stars including Jeev Milkha Singh, Jyoti Randhawa, Shiv Kapur, Gaganjeet Bhullar, SSP Chawrasia and Gaurav Ghei will play an active role in mentoring young players, helping them bridge the gap between raw potential and elite performance.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As part of a strategic partnership with TGF, IGPL will roll out a nationwide grassroots scouting programme. To support this, world-class training centres will be established this year in Odisha, Gurgaon, and Andhra Pradesh, serving as regional hubs for talent identification and high-performance training.

The programme goes beyond traditional academies by conducting interactive golf sessions in schools, exposing thousands of children to the sport for the first time. This collaborative framework—bringing together IGPL, IGU, PGAI, schools, and corporate partners- aims to spot talent early and provide structured pathways for growth.

Vision from IGPL and the Golfing Fraternity

IGPL CEO Uttam Singh Mundy said the initiative is about building a generation capable of competing globally. He stressed that taking golf to schools and playgrounds is essential to ensure no talent is overlooked and that youngsters get to learn alongside experienced legends.

Indian golf icon Jeev Milkha Singh called the initiative close to his heart, saying structured mentorship can dramatically shorten the learning curve for young players. “When experienced professionals and raw talent share the same platform, it instils belief that Indian golfers can beat the best in the world,” he said. Leander Paes, who is partnering with IGPL to help bring an Olympic-level mindset to golf training, said the focus is on early identification and world-class infrastructure. “This initiative is about giving young athletes the belief and tools to win at the highest level,” he noted.

Strong Backing from the Federation

IGU Director General Major Bibhuti Bhushan described the programme as a crucial step in taking golf to government schools, tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and even villages. He said grassroots outreach is essential if Indian golf is to replicate the talent boom seen in sports like cricket.

TGF founder Amit Luthra echoed the sentiment, stating that the partnership ensures golf reaches every corner of the country, removing barriers and creating opportunities for future champions to emerge from anywhere in India. The IGPL Golf Development Programme will be implemented in phases, with the new centres in Odisha, Gurgaon, and Andhra Pradesh leading the first wave this year—laying the foundation for sustained, long-term growth of golf in India.