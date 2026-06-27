/=Indian Hockey team breaks no handshake trend with Pakistan at FIH Pro League, gesture goes viral

Suryakumar Yadav's cricket team implemented this 'no handshake policy' when it refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players during the Asia Cup T20 tournament in 2025 to honour the victims of the Pahhelgam terror attack and to stand in solidarity with the Indian armed forces. The Indian women's team and the India U-19 teams followed suit. Teams and players in other sports followed that policy and did not make any attempt to shake hands with the Pakistani players before, during, and after their matches.