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=Indian Hockey team breaks no handshake trend with Pakistan at FIH Pro League, gesture goes viral

The trend that started in the cricket field ended on the astro turf as members of the Indian hockey team shook hands with Pakistani players at the end of their FIH Pro League matches, setting aside the politics and signalling a thaw in the relationships. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 10:56 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 10:56 AM IST
=Indian Hockey team breaks no handshake trend with Pakistan at FIH Pro League, gesture goes viral
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