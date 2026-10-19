Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Indian Women’s League 2026-27: East Bengal to defend title as season begins November 13 with 8 clubs

Indian Women’s League 2026-27: East Bengal to defend title as season begins November 13 with 8 clubs

The Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2026-27 season will begin on November 13, with eight clubs competing for the title across Kolkata, Jamshedpur and Bengaluru. Defending champions East Bengal FC will aim to retain their crown, while HOPS FC and Juba Sangha FC enter the league after earning promotion from IWL 2.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 06:50 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 06:50 PM IST
Indian Women’s League 2026-27: East Bengal to defend title as season begins November 13 with 8 clubs
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Tiger Shroff firing case: Mumbai Police says no minor among 3 accused, probes Bishnoi gang link
2
3
4
5