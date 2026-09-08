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India's Asian Games 2026 contingent gets grand send-off ahead of Aichi-Nagoya campaign

The send off ceremony in the national capital brought together athletes, coaches, support staff, dignitaries, and partners as Team India prepares to embark on its Asian Games 2026 campaign with the aim of delivering strong performances on the continental stage.  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 08, 2026, 10:29 PM IST|Updated: Sep 08, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
India's Asian Games 2026 contingent gets grand send-off ahead of Aichi-Nagoya campaign
Image Credit: Indian Olympic Association

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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