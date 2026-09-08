The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Tuesday, held a special send-off to India’s contingent for the Asian Games 2026, as the country’s athletes prepare to represent the nation at the continental sporting showpiece in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.
The ceremony in the national capital brought together athletes, coaches, support staff, dignitaries, and partners as Team India prepares to embark on its Asian Games campaign with the aim of delivering strong performances on the continental stage.
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The event was attended by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports; Dr. PT Usha, President, Indian Olympic Association, alongside athletes, coaches, support staff and partners.
Speaking on the occasion, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said there is no shortage of talent in the country.
"Day by day, year by year, we are moving forward, and we have to change the pressure into performance, the opponent into an opportunity, and the opportunity into an achievement. I have complete faith that our contingent will perform well at the Asian Games and increase the pride of the country,” Mandaviya was quoted as saying in a media release.
Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha also motivated the athletes, saying that "you have earned your place among the best in Asia".
"Do not be overwhelmed by occasion; make the occasion remember you. Look at yourself and remember how far you have come. You have earned your place among the best in Asia. Don't carry the weight of expectations, carry the strength of them. Go out there, enjoy the competition, and give everything you have," said Usha.
"Go with confidence, courage, humility and the belief that you can compete with anyone in Asia," she added.
A key highlight of the send-off ceremony was a panel discussion featuring Olympic medalists Swapnil Kusale, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Asmita Dey, Commonwealth Games medallist and weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav and kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat.
Speaking about participating at the Asian Games, Judoka star Asmita said, "The Asian Games are very tough. Judo itself comes from Japan, and there are judo masters in my weight category, players ranked 7th, 8th, 14th in the world. To win this medal, I'll have to prepare like never before and be ready to defeat every one of them."
The Asian Games 2026, running from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, will see Indian athletes compete across a wide range of disciplines against the continent's strongest sporting nations.
Building on the country's historic performance at the 2023 Asian Games, where India secured 107 medals, the IOA and the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports have expressed confidence that this year's contingent is well-prepared to add to that legacy and return with pride for the nation.
Apart from athletes, coaches and members of support staff were present on the occasion.
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