Speaking on the occasion, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said there is no shortage of talent in the country.



"Day by day, year by year, we are moving forward, and we have to change the pressure into performance, the opponent into an opportunity, and the opportunity into an achievement. I have complete faith that our contingent will perform well at the Asian Games and increase the pride of the country,” Mandaviya was quoted as saying in a media release.



Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha also motivated the athletes, saying that "you have earned your place among the best in Asia".



"Do not be overwhelmed by occasion; make the occasion remember you. Look at yourself and remember how far you have come. You have earned your place among the best in Asia. Don't carry the weight of expectations, carry the strength of them. Go out there, enjoy the competition, and give everything you have," said Usha.