New International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Kirsty Coventry has announced a halt in selection process of the Olympics host city.The committee will now pause and review the host cities. The move is a major shocker and a blow for India that has been eyeing to secure a bid for 2026 Summer Olympics and emerges as a leading contender. Coventry stated that the decision was primarily taken because of two main reasons.

Firstly, IOC members wanted more engagement in the process and secondly the next host will be awarded after significant discussion over time and would be a tough decision to take.

"There was an overwhelming support from the IOC members for a pause to be done and a review of the future host election process and we will be setting up a working group to look into this," said Coventry, 41.

This was her first Executive Board meeting held in Lausanne.

Further Details

The review represents a notable departure from Bach’s previous approach, which aimed to avoid expensive bidding processes by focusing on early, behind-the-scenes agreements with preferred candidates. This method resulted in Brisbane being rapidly chosen as the host city for the 2032 Games, an unexpected decision made 11 years ahead of time—sidestepping the usual competitive bids and voting. However, it faced criticism from IOC members who felt left out of the decision-making.

"We want all interested parties to be a part of this pause and reflect and of this review. I am aware of the delegation coming next weekend - that will continue. They might be the first interested party for us to ask a couple of questions and to better understand from them. There is not going to be a specific pause on that but just on the entire process," she said.

Coventry explained that the new direction responds to increasing calls from IOC members for more transparency and involvement. Her presidency began recently with private meetings that included over 70 IOC members in Lausanne, according to AP news agency.

India Eyes 20236

India submitted a Letter of Intent to IOC in October in 2024 and will also be sending a senior delegation to Lausanne next week. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been talking about India's bid to host the Olympics in his public rallies.

"We are pushing for hosting rights of 2036 Olympics, it will take Indian sports to new height. Wherever Olympics happen, all sectors gain. It creates better facilities for athletes," he said.