On September 2, 2024, the Paris Paralympics witnessed a historic moment as Indian javelin thrower Sumit Antil clinched gold in the F64 category. In an exhilarating display of athletic prowess, Antil threw 70.59 meters, surpassing his previous Paralympic record of 68.55 meters set at the Tokyo Games. This remarkable achievement not only secured him the gold but also made him the first Indian man to successfully defend a Paralympic title. Antil's performance solidifies his place in the elite club of Indian athletes with consecutive Paralympic wins, joining shooter Avani Lekhara in this exclusive circle. His world record stands at 73.29 meters, setting the stage for future aspirations. Day 5 of the Paris Paralympics was a whirlwind of excitement for Indian athletes, with several standout performances and medal-winning moments:

Para Athletics

9:00 AM IST: Men’s 400m - T54 Heat 1: Indian athlete to compete (specific athlete's name to be updated).

10:30 AM IST: Women’s Long Jump - T44 Final: Indian athlete to compete (specific athlete's name to be updated).

2:00 PM IST: Men’s Javelin Throw - F56 Final: Indian athlete to compete (specific athlete's name to be updated).

Para Badminton

1:00 PM IST: Mixed Doubles - SL3-SL4: Indian team to compete (specific team to be updated).

3:00 PM IST: Women’s Singles - SU5 Semifinal: Indian athlete to compete (specific athlete's name to be updated).

5:00 PM IST: Men’s Singles - SL3 Semifinal: Nitesh Kumar will be in action.

Para Shooting

11:00 AM IST: Men’s 10m Air Rifle - SH1 Qualification: Indian shooters to compete (specific shooters' names to be updated).

1:00 PM IST: Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions - SH1 Final: Indian shooter to compete (specific shooter’s name to be updated).

Para Archery

9:30 AM IST: Women’s Individual Compound Open - Quarterfinals: Indian archer to compete (specific archer’s name to be updated).

12:00 PM IST: Men’s Individual Recurve - Semifinals: Indian archer to compete (specific archer’s name to be updated).

Para Swimming

10:00 AM IST: Men’s 100m Breaststroke - SB5 Heat 1: Indian swimmer to compete (specific swimmer's name to be updated).

2:00 PM IST: Women’s 50m Freestyle - S6 Heat 2: Indian swimmer to compete (specific swimmer's name to be updated).

Para Table Tennis

12:00 PM IST: Men’s Team - Class 9-10 Group Stage: Indian team to compete (specific team to be updated).

4:00 PM IST: Women’s Singles - Class 4-5 Quarterfinals: Indian athlete to compete (specific athlete's name to be updated).

Para Cycling

11:30 AM IST: Men’s Road Race - H5: Indian cyclist to compete (specific cyclist’s name to be updated).

3:00 PM IST: Women’s Time Trial - C1: Indian cyclist to compete (specific cyclist’s name to be updated).