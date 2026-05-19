Injury-hit yet indispensable: How Neymar remains Brazil’s biggest hope for FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026: He is not the player he was. His body has let him down too many times, his club form has been patchy at best, and his absence from the national team has been long enough to raise serious questions about whether he belongs in a World Cup squad at all. Yet when Carlo Ancelotti named Brazil's 26-man list for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Neymar's name was on it, and the decision, for all its risk, is not as sentimental as it might first appear.

Why Ancelotti Took The Gamble

Neymar did not earn this call on the back of a commanding run of form. That much has to be said plainly. The knee injury he suffered in 2023 knocked him badly off course, and his return with Santos offered more evidence of survival than genuine dominance. There were goals and flashes of the old magic, but not enough sustained quality to silence the doubts around his fitness.

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What changed the calculation was what happened around him. Rodrygo's injury stripped Ancelotti of one of his most adaptable forwards, a player who could operate wide or central and fit neatly alongside Vinicius Junior without demanding the attack be rebuilt around him. Estêvão's absence removed another option entirely--- young, direct and capable of injecting chaos into games against tired defences. Brazil were not suddenly short of attackers, but they were left with fewer ways to alter the character of a match.

That is precisely where Neymar's case holds up. Brazil still have pace, runners and forwards who can press and stretch defences. What they lacked was someone who could slow a frantic game down, someone who could receive the ball in tight spaces, draw defenders towards him, invite fouls and hold the ball until a passing lane opens. In World Cup football, that kind of composure is not a luxury. It is often the difference between possession that looks busy and possession that actually hurts the opposition.

A Record That Still Carries Weight

Neymar is Brazil's all-time leading scorer. That is not a reputation built on nostalgia; it is a record shaped across multiple tournaments, multiple coaches and multiple cycles of Brazilian football. As recently as the 2022 World Cup, he scored in extra time against Croatia in a match that briefly looked as though it might carry Brazil to another semi-final. Brazil ultimately collapsed in that game, but Neymar delivered exactly what his role demanded in the moment that mattered. That kind of temperament under the weight of the yellow shirt is not easily replaced.

Ancelotti's thinking becomes clearer when Neymar is judged not against the explosive, irresistible version of himself that once terrorised full-backs for 90 minutes, but against what he can still offer within a carefully managed role. Brazil are not asking him to carry attacks. They are asking him to start when long periods of possession are expected, come off the bench when opponents sit deep, take set pieces, take penalties and give the attack a calmer, more creative brain when raw pace is running out of ideas.

The Risk Is Real

None of this makes the selection without danger. If Neymar's name grows bigger than his function, Brazil will pay for it. If he slows the press without contributing enough to the ball, the midfield carries the burden. If Ancelotti allows the tournament to drift into a farewell lap for a beloved figure, the squad loses the ruthlessness a World Cup demands. The pick only works if Brazil treat him as a weapon, sharp, specific and used at the right moment, rather than an obligation to be fulfilled.

O Príncipe Returns

Pelé remains O Rei, the King. That was never Neymar's title to claim. The phrase that fits him better, one that gained fresh currency around his Santos return, is O Príncipe, the Prince. It suits him because it carries no pretence. It places him exactly where he stands --- brilliant and flawed, adored and debated, and, by his own admission, still unfinished.

That is the real story behind this selection. Neymar has not been picked out of loyalty or sentiment. He has been picked because, even in a diminished state, he can still do something that very few Brazilian forwards can do with the same authority. Vinicius Junior can break a game with pace. Raphinha brings intensity and directness. Younger forwards can press, run and stretch the pitch. But Neymar can still bend the tempo of a tight match and see a final pass before the defensive line has worked out the danger.

Ancelotti has taken the risk because the reward is still real. The body may fail. The legs may not fully answer when it matters most. The tournament may expose every doubt that followed him into the squad. But Brazil's greatest World Cup nights have rarely been built on caution alone. This is not the safest pick. It is the one Ancelotti believes gives Brazil one more way through the kind of suffocating evening where pace runs out of room, and only imagination finds the door.