Inside England's FIFA WC camp robbery: Kane and Bellingham boots, balls, boards and massage tables all stolen before Croatia opener

The preliminary preparations for England ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been thrown into disarray following the theft of training gear. The incident occurred while the items were in transit to the squad's headquarters in Kansas City, occurring mere days before their first group-stage match against Croatia.

Association evaluating

The Football Association is currently evaluating the full scale of the missing cargo. Delivery vehicles transporting the equipment to Missouri’s Swope Soccer Village were compromised prior to the team's arrival on Saturday. Preliminary reports indicate that the stolen inventory includes training footballs, playing boots and miscellaneous vital gear.

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This specific shipment was sent from the team's warm-up camp located in West Palm Beach, Florida. It was scheduled to be unpacked before England's inaugural practice session in Kansas City.

Consequently, Football Association administrators have been left to catalog the deficit and initiate emergency orders for replacement supplies.

Kane and Bellingham Among Players Potentially Affected

Information from the Daily Mail reveals that a solitary football was all that remained from the compromised delivery.

There are serious concerns that the custom boots of prominent figures, including midfield star Jude Bellingham and team captain Harry Kane, are among the missing items.

"England were the victims of an audacious World Cup heist after the players' match boots were stolen from a van before their first training session in Kansas City," the report said.

It added: "Boots belonging to the team's biggest stars were pinched along with official tournament balls and key training equipment. One football was left among the cargo that remained, while there are fears that the boots belonging to the likes of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have also gone."

Medical and Tactical Equipment Also Stolen

Beyond individual player gear, the theft encompassed a wide range of analytical and medical property. Massage tables, tactical whiteboards and data analysis equipment were also compromised in the heist, presenting a severe logistical hurdle for the England support staff.

Tuchel Faces Unwanted Distraction Before Croatia Clash

The scheduling of this incident presents an unwelcome complication for manager Thomas Tuchel. His squad is slated to launch their World Cup journey against Croatia on June 17 in Dallas. The team intended to use Kansas City as their primary base during the group stage to anchor their daily schedules and lock in their strategic plans.

The immediate priority for the camp has now pivoted toward securing replacement gear and preventing this disruption from fracturing their tournament buildup.

Police Investigation Underway as Two Suspects Arrested

According to investigative insights from the Daily Mail, security experts believe that the theft may have involved an inside element from individuals tasked with moving the freight. The Football Association is currently cooperating with local American police departments to resolve the matter. Law enforcement officers inspected the site on Friday evening. Subsequent updates indicate that authorities have taken two suspects into custody regarding the crime.

England Determined to Stay Focused on World Cup Opener

Despite the setback, the English squad is still scheduled to hold their initial complete training session on Sunday as they continue preparations for their opening World Cup fixture against Croatia. England will hope the off-field disruption does not affect their bid to make a strong start to the FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign.