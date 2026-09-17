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Inside India’s chaotic Asian Games 2026 welcome: Why were athletes forced to wait 14 hours for rooms in Nagoya?

India's Asian Games campaign has run into a logistical problem before the sporting action has properly begun, with athletes arriving in Nagoya reporting lengthy delays in receiving the accommodation arranged.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 02:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
Inside India’s chaotic Asian Games 2026 welcome: Why were athletes forced to wait 14 hours for rooms in Nagoya?
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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