/Inside India’s final day mission at CWG 2026: Can our athletes reach 40 Medals? Check schedule

As the curtain falls on the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Sunday marks the final stretch of competition, offering India a crucial window to reach the coveted 40-medal threshold. Following a phenomenal surge in the medal standings—propelled largely by an exceptional boxing campaign that yielded 10 total medals, including seven golds ; India's overall tally sits at 38 heading into the final day.
Judokas and Cyclists Take Center Stage
With the boxing contingent having finished their historic campaign, the spotlight shifts to the judo mats and the velodrome for the closing hours of the multi-sport showcase. Three Indian judokas are slated for action, holding the key to pushing the nation past the 40-medal milestone:
Ishroop Narang: Women's minus 78kg Round of 16 against Scotland's Nicole Wood, beginning at 2:30 PM, with medal rounds following from 7:30 PM onwards.
Avtar Singh: Men's minus 100kg Round of 16 facing Cyprus contender Aristos Michael.
Yash Ghangas: Men's plus 100kg Round of 16 squaring off against Wales representative Joshua Whitehouse.
Judo has already been a consistent contributor, securing four medals for India so far. Should these remaining athletes advance and secure podium finishes, India will comfortably surpass the 40-medal mark to cap off a successful fortnight.
Meanwhile, track cycling and para track cycling events will also see Indian contenders pushing for glory. Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam features in the Men's 1000m Time Trial Final at 3:51 PM, Lisha Das competes in the Women's C4-C5 1000m Time Trial Final at 8:40 PM, and Harshveer Singh Sekhon alongside Dinesh Kumar will contest the Men's 40km Points Race qualifying heats and final.
Passing the Torch to Ahmedabad 2030
As Glasgow bids farewell to the Games, the focus of the Commonwealth sporting movement officially turns to India. During Sunday's grand closing ceremony, the host baton and the Commonwealth Games flag will be formally transferred to Ahmedabad, marking the city's official induction as the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
"The host baton and the Commonwealth Games flag will be formally handed over to Ahmedabad on Sunday during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow," an official release confirmed.
This transition highlights India's growing stature as a global hub for hosting major international sporting spectacles, setting the stage for an exciting home Games cycle over the next four years.
India's Medal Tally till now - 39
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