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Inside India’s final day mission at CWG 2026: Can our athletes reach 40 Medals? Check schedule

As the curtain falls on the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Sunday marks the final stretch of competition, offering India a crucial window to reach the coveted 40-medal threshold.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 07:28 AM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 07:28 AM IST
Inside India’s final day mission at CWG 2026: Can our athletes reach 40 Medals? Check schedule
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Inside India’s final day mission at CWG 2026: Can our athletes reach 40 Medals? Check schedule
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