Inside Indian Football’s Current Crisis: Players, Leagues, And The Road Ahead

Indian football is going through a challenging phase, and fans are often asking a simple question: where are Indian footballers right now? From national team duties to uncertainty in domestic leagues, the situation has affected players across levels.

Indian Footballers and the National Team

Senior Indian players continue to represent the country whenever international fixtures are scheduled. Veterans like Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Sandesh Jhingan remain key figures for the national side. However, limited international matches and administrative issues have reduced the number of games, affecting rhythm and exposure for players.

Domestic Football: ISL and I-League Uncertainty

Most Indian footballers earn their livelihood through domestic competitions like the Indian Super League (ISL) and the I-League. Recently, uncertainty around scheduling, governance, and planning has impacted the ISL, leaving many players in a difficult situation. Some clubs have delayed preparations, while others have reduced squad activity, forcing players to train individually or with local teams.

Players Speak Up for Indian Football

Several Indian footballers have openly expressed concern about the state of the game. Senior players have reportedly approached FIFA to highlight governance issues within the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Their main concern is simple: without regular matches and a stable league system, player development and careers are at risk.

Unlike cricket, only a handful of Indian footballers play overseas. While some youngsters have trained or played short stints abroad, there are currently very few Indian players in top foreign leagues. Most professionals continue to depend on domestic football for growth and income.

Youth and Women’s Football Still Moving Forward

Despite the challenges, youth and women’s football continues to progress. India’s U-20 and U-23 teams are involved in AFC competitions, while women footballers actively participate in domestic leagues and international tournaments. These pathways remain crucial for the future of Indian football.

Indian footballers are still active, committed, and passionate about the game. However, the lack of regular competition and administrative clarity has slowed progress. For Indian football to move forward, players need a stable league system, clear planning, and stronger governance. Until then, Indian footballers continue to wait, train, and hope for better days ahead.