Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Inter Kashi fight back late to hold Odisha FC to 1-1 draw

Inter Kashi fought back to secure a 1-1 draw against Odisha FC in Pune after Pratik Chaudhari’s own goal gave the visitors the lead. Thoi Singh scored late in the second half to earn Inter Kashi a point in the contest.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 08:40 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 08:40 PM IST
Inter Kashi fight back late to hold Odisha FC to 1-1 draw
Image Credit: File Photo

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Inter Kashi fight back late to hold Odisha FC to 1-1 draw
2
3
4
5