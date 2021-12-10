International-level shooter Khush Seerat Kaur Sandhu, 17, dies by suicide

Khush Seerat Kaur Sandhu, 17, who was a international-level shooter allegedly shot herself at her house in Faridkot on Thursday (December 9) morning.

Sandhu had won won many national medals in shooting. The police said, she allegedly committed suicide after being unhappy with her recent performances.

"We got a call from the control room about a girl allegedly having shot herself at her residence in Gali number 4 in Faridkot’s Harinder Nagar on Thursday early morning. On reaching there, we found the body of 17-year-old Khush Seerat Kaur Sandhu. She had shot herself with her .22 pistol and died of a headshot wound," Inspector Harjinder Singh, SHO of Faridkot City police station, was quoted as saying in the Indian Express.

However the police added that no suicide note has been recovered from the shooter. Her family told the police that she was very disappointed with her show in the national championships held in Delhi earlier this week.

An investigation has been launched in this case and the body has been handed over to the family after an autopsy.

Sandhu had started her career as a swimmer but switched to shooting four years ago, and won several medals at national medals. Her coach Sukhraj Kaur told Indian Express that she was a talented kid and it is tragic to see her loss in this way.

Not to forget, this is the second suicide in shooting fraternity in last four months. In September this year, Mohali shooter Namanveer Singh Brar had shot himself at his residence.