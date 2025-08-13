IOA Approves India’s Bid To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games, Not Delhi But This City Named As Proposed Host

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday officially cleared the nation’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, bringing Ahmedabad a step closer to becoming the next host city for the prestigious multi-sport event. The approval came during the IOA’s Special General Meeting (SGM) held in New Delhi.

Ahmedabad Named as Proposed Host City

India had already submitted an Expression of Interest (EOI) to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) with Ahmedabad proposed as the host city. The nation will now have to submit its final bid proposal before the August 31 deadline. Ahmedabad’s infrastructure, including its newly developed sports facilities, is expected to be a key factor in strengthening India’s case.

Canada’s Withdrawal Boosts India’s Chances

India’s prospects of winning the bid have improved significantly after Canada pulled out of the race to host the 2030 Games. With fewer competitors in the fray, the likelihood of Ahmedabad securing the event has brightened. The final decision on the host city will be taken by the General Assembly of Commonwealth Sport in the last week of November in Glasgow.

Site Visits and Inspections Underway

A team of officials from Commonwealth Sport, led by Director of Games Darren Hall, recently visited Ahmedabad to inspect venues and assess the city’s preparedness. The delegation also met with Gujarat government officials to discuss logistical and infrastructural plans. A larger Commonwealth Sport delegation is expected to arrive later this month for further evaluations.

Voting Process as per IOA Constitution

As per Article 10.1 of the IOA Constitution, several categories of members are eligible to cast their votes at the SGM. These include two representatives from each National Sports Federation (NSF), one of whom must be a woman, with one vote per representative. Additionally, India’s International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, two representatives from the Athletes Commission (including one woman), and eight Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (at least four women) are also eligible to vote.

India’s Second Commonwealth Games Bid

If successful, this will be India’s second time hosting the Commonwealth Games, the first being the 2010 edition in New Delhi. Hosting the 2030 Games would not only showcase India’s sporting capabilities but also provide a major boost to infrastructure and tourism in Ahmedabad and the country as a whole.