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IOA begins 2026 election process under new Sports Governance Act; P.T. Usha outlines key changes

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has initiated its 2026 electoral process under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, appointing former Election Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Srivastava to oversee the polls. The process will cover the Athletes’ Commission, the Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit roster and the Executive Council, with IOA president P.T. Usha emphasising transparency, accountability and athlete-centric governance.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 05:25 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
IOA begins 2026 election process under new Sports Governance Act; P.T. Usha outlines key changes
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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IOA begins 2026 election process under new Sports Governance Act; P.T. Usha outlines key changes
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