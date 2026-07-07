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IOC lifts suspension on Russian Olympic Committee, sets strict conditions for athletes

The IOC has provisionally lifted the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, ending a ban that had been in place since October 2023. Russian athletes can return to international competition but must comply with strict anti-doping requirements and IOC eligibility conditions.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 11:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 11:40 PM IST
IOC lifts suspension on Russian Olympic Committee, sets strict conditions for athletes
Image Credit: IANS

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