/IOC lifts suspension on Russian Olympic Committee, sets strict conditions for athletes

To address the lack of confidence in the global sporting community relating to the return of Russian athletes to international competition and in view of the recent allegations regarding the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA)’s governance, and pending confirmation that reinstatement conditions concerning the World Anti-Doping Code have been met, all Russian athletes returning to international competition must meet relevant anti-doping requirements, particularly those set out in the anti-doping rules of the IOC and IFs, as well as best practices established by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). In particular, the IOC statement clarified on Tuesday.