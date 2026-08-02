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RCB star Bhuvneshwar Kumar admits India comeback is no longer his main goal

Veteran fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar said a national recall is no longer the primary driving force for him, adding that he has made peace with his life outside the Indian team and continues to play purely out of passion for the game.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 01:21 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
RCB star Bhuvneshwar Kumar admits India comeback is no longer his main goal
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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RCB star Bhuvneshwar Kumar admits India comeback is no longer his main goal
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