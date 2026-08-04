Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Ireland coach Gary Wilson targets 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup qualification

Ireland coach Gary Wilson targets 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup qualification

Gary Wilson says qualifying for the 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is Ireland's top priority. The new head coach has urged his players to stay focused on 50-over cricket and create new milestones for Irish cricket.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 04:57 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 04:58 PM IST
Ireland coach Gary Wilson targets 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup qualification
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ireland coach Gary Wilson targets 2027 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup qualification
2
3
4
5