The 39-year-old looked back on Ireland’s progress over the past 20 years, citing several landmark achievements, before challenging his players to write new chapters in that journey."Irish cricket is really in its infancy in many ways and there's been a lot of firsts within the last 20 years," he said. "We've had Ed Joyce as the first player to play for England, we've had the first World Cup in 2007, we've had the first Test win, why can't we go on and do something huge at a World Cup? If you'd said 30 or 40 years ago where the Irish rugby team would be now, you'd have got laughed at.