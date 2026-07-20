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Irfan Pathan defends Virat Kohli after Lord's ODI, says 'he will remain a master'

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said Virat Kohli's greatness does not depend on scoring runs at Lord's, insisting the batting icon has already proved himself across the world. Pathan praised Kohli's 74 against England, saying the former India captain will 'remain a master' regardless of where he scores his runs.

Written ByIANS
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 03:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
Irfan Pathan defends Virat Kohli after Lord's ODI, says 'he will remain a master'
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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