Questioning the significance often attached to performances at the historic venue, Pathan said Kohli's legacy has long been established. "I've always wondered why it's considered so important to score runs at Lord's. Virat has scored runs everywhere in the world. It might be a prestige thing, but if this half-century hadn't come, would his importance in world cricket, or Indian cricket, have diminished? Absolutely not. Whether he scores runs at Lord's or not shouldn't be given that much importance, especially from an Indian fan's perspective. Virat Kohli was a master, and he will remain a master," Pathan told JioStar.