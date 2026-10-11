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ISL 2026-27: Bengaluru FC stage dramatic comeback to beat SC Delhi 3-2 as Menno Koch scores 89th-minute winner

Bengaluru FC staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Sporting Club Delhi 3-2 in their ISL 2026-27 season opener at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Borja Martínez scored twice before Menno Koch made amends for his first-half own goal with an 89th-minute winner.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 10:42 AM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 10:42 AM IST
ISL 2026-27: Bengaluru FC stage dramatic comeback to beat SC Delhi 3-2 as Menno Koch scores 89th-minute winner
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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ISL 2026-27: Bengaluru FC stage dramatic comeback to beat SC Delhi 3-2 as Menno Koch scores 89th-minute winner
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