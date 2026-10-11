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ISL 2026-27: Churchill Brothers SC claim historic 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC

Gaurav Bora headed in the club’s first-ever ISL goal in the 57th minute and Sebastian Gutierrez added a second in the 86th. Sergio Llamas pulled one back from the penalty spot in the third minute of stoppage time, but it was not enough for the Islanders.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 12:02 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 12:02 AM IST
ISL 2026-27: Churchill Brothers SC claim historic 2-1 win over Mumbai City FC
Image Credit: Indian Super League

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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