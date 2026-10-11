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ISL 2026-27: FC Goa fight back to hold Chennaiyin FC to 1-1 draw in season opener

FC Goa came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC in their ISL 2026-27 season opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. Irfan Yadwad put Chennaiyin ahead in the 64th minute before Chiki's 75th-minute header earned the hosts a point.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 10:37 AM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 10:37 AM IST
ISL 2026-27: FC Goa fight back to hold Chennaiyin FC to 1-1 draw in season opener
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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