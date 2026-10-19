/ISL 2026-27: Gurkirat Singh’s late goal rescues Punjab FC in 1-1 draw against Mumbai City FC

The visitors were forced into making an early change, with Vikram Partap Singh making way for Farukh Chaudhary after a tackle involving Rishikanta Meitei left the Mumbai City FC man unable to continue. Brandon Fernandes came close to breaking the deadlock moments later, but for Arshdeep Singh, who rushed off his line to make a crucial save. Punjab made a change of their own in the 36th minute, with Bishu Singh taking Meitei’s place. Punjab came closest to breaking the deadlock deep into first-half stoppage time when Khaiminthang Lhungdim’s left-footed effort from distance bounced off the angle of the woodwork. The break would arrive soon after with the scores unchanged, as both sides failed to capitalize on their chances.