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ISL 2026-27: Gurkirat Singh’s late goal rescues Punjab FC in 1-1 draw against Mumbai City FC

Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC played out a 1-1 draw in the ISL 2026-27 as Leandro Otormin opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute. Gurkirat Singh scored a dramatic 90th-minute equaliser against his former club to earn Punjab a point.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 11:05 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 11:06 PM IST
ISL 2026-27: Gurkirat Singh’s late goal rescues Punjab FC in 1-1 draw against Mumbai City FC
Image Credit: File Photo

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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ISL 2026-27: Gurkirat Singh’s late goal rescues Punjab FC in 1-1 draw against Mumbai City FC
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