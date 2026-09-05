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ISL 2026-27 to begin October 10, returns to home-away format under new model

ISL 2026-27 will kick off on October 10, with 13 teams set to compete under a new club-led model. The league will return to a traditional home-and-away format, with the top six teams advancing to the playoffs.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 04:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
ISL 2026-27 to begin October 10, returns to home-away format under new model
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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ISL 2026-27 to begin October 10, returns to home-away format under new model
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